STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Task force formed to tackle spread of Covid-19

The task force has 18 members, including Secretaries of more than 10 key departments of the State government, Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Chennai airport and Health Department.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE/PUDUCHERRY: A few hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promised in the Assembly to constitute a task force to monitor preventive measures being taken to tackle COVID-19, a government order was issued to form the same under the leadership of  the Chief Secretary. 

The task force has 18 members, including Secretaries of more than 10 key departments of the State government, Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Chennai airport and Health Department. It will meet regularly and review the measures taken to prevent the virus spread. Welcoming the precautionary measures being implemented by the government, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said more diagnostic centres should be opened across the State. 

Tamiflu for patient
As there is no specific treatment for COVID-19, the 45-year-old only patient in Tamil Nadu is being given ‘symptomatic treatment’. The patient is being given Tamiflu, an antiviral drug used to treat H1N1 (swine flu), said R Jayanthi, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Thai national, who had tested negative for the virus, died in the isolation ward of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The death sparked concerns, though officials said he had died of diabetic nephropathy and septicemia. 

Private players
With government facilities feeling the stress of the outbreak, two leading private hospitals in Tiruchy have been roped in by the district administration to establish isolation wards. In Coimbatore, a private college in the city outskirts is being converted into a 50-bed quarantine facility. Across the State, the demand for hand sanitiser and masks has refused to die down, with many running out of stock.  Mahe in Puducherry confirmed its first case, even as the UT announced a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls,  gyms and cinema halls will remain shut till March  31.

Ready to tackle spread

  • The task force has 18 members, including Secretaries of more than 10 key departments 
  • CM Edappadi K Palaniswami rejects pleas to postpone current session of Assembly
  • Puducherry records its first case with a woman resident of Mahe (near Kerala) testing positive
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp