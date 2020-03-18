Task force formed to tackle spread of Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE/PUDUCHERRY: A few hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promised in the Assembly to constitute a task force to monitor preventive measures being taken to tackle COVID-19, a government order was issued to form the same under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

The task force has 18 members, including Secretaries of more than 10 key departments of the State government, Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Chennai airport and Health Department. It will meet regularly and review the measures taken to prevent the virus spread. Welcoming the precautionary measures being implemented by the government, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said more diagnostic centres should be opened across the State.

Tamiflu for patient

As there is no specific treatment for COVID-19, the 45-year-old only patient in Tamil Nadu is being given ‘symptomatic treatment’. The patient is being given Tamiflu, an antiviral drug used to treat H1N1 (swine flu), said R Jayanthi, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Thai national, who had tested negative for the virus, died in the isolation ward of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The death sparked concerns, though officials said he had died of diabetic nephropathy and septicemia.

Private players

With government facilities feeling the stress of the outbreak, two leading private hospitals in Tiruchy have been roped in by the district administration to establish isolation wards. In Coimbatore, a private college in the city outskirts is being converted into a 50-bed quarantine facility. Across the State, the demand for hand sanitiser and masks has refused to die down, with many running out of stock. Mahe in Puducherry confirmed its first case, even as the UT announced a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, gyms and cinema halls will remain shut till March 31.

Ready to tackle spread