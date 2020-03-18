Tiruchy City runs out of liquid handwash, face masks

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY:Panic gripped denizens hours after the State government ordered shutdown of malls, theatres and public spaces. Tiruchiites made a beeline to supermarkets and grocery shops to stock up essentials. Hand sanitisers, which have been in low supply in most shops for the past 2 weeks, disappeared in a jiffy. Fresh stock is expected only after 3 days. Liquid hand wash and tissue papers were also in demand.

“We have run out of sanitisers. We hardly used to sell 1 sanitiser per day, but now the situation is opposite. Replenishment are not expected to arrive soon as everyone has run out. We have placed orders with a company who is producing just for us,” said SundarRaj, cluster manager, Reliance Smart Cantonment.

He added that sale of hand wash and essential items was being restricted. “We are not selling more than 2-3 pieces to 1 person. For essentials like atta, we are not selling more than 20 kgs to one customer,” added Sundar.

At D Mart, thermal screening was being done for each customer. The store has run out of sanitisers and people were buying tissues in volumes. At medical shops across the city, there are no sanitisers and masks available. This is despite messages from district authorities not to hoard. “Everyone need not wear masks.

Only the infected persons need to wear mask. Don’t panic and hoard masks,” said Dr Subramani, DDHS, Tiruchy. Doctors added that soap was enough and there was no need for sanitisers.