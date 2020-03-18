Vellore college librarian held for sexually harassing 4 students

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A college librarian was arrested after a complaint was registered with Vellore All Women Police of alleged sexual harassment of four students including a minor.The girls, aged between 17 and 20 years, were students at Thanthai Periyar EV Ramasamy government polytechnic college. They accused the librarian of sexually harassing them.

“He called us to arrange books in the library shelf and misbehaved with us. We raised the issue with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), but no action was taken against T Damodharan,” said one of the victims.

However, the incident came to light on Tuesday morning, after a group of students staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the college campus, demanding the arrest of Damodharan.Following the issue, the Director of Technical Education placed Damodharan, librarian (senior grade), under suspension. Based on a complaint lodged by the college principal, the police held an inquiry.

A case was registered against Damodharan and he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault under Section 9 & 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 354A (Sexual harassment) of IPC.

