By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old student from Sulur is currently monitored at the isolation ward of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Health department sources said that the student who is pursuing higher studies in Bengaluru returned home recently.

After they sensed symptoms of the virus, she approached the Government Sulur Hospital for a health check and simultaneously admitted to the isolation ward. She would be kept in isolation ward for a few days to check if she shows any symptoms.