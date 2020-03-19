3 lawyers suspended from practice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three lawyers from Theni and Madurai districts have been suspended from practice for their alleged anti-professional activities. A resolution to this effect was adopted by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday. R Jaya Prabu and V Mathan from Gudalur, and S Sokkar from Madurai were temporarily barred from appearing in any court or tribunals in the country until the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them, the council said in its release.