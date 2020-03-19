Coimbatore riots: Invoke UAPA against arrested Hindus as well, urge Muslim groups

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of district All Jamaat and Muslim organisation asked the city police to take stringent action on those who instigated violence on communal motive irrespective of their religion.

Addressing reporters in the city on Wednesday, the members from 15 Muslim organisations claimed that police officials might have been pressurised for not invoking appropriate sections on persons from Hindu outfits, on charges of involving in violence against Muslims.

“Severe sections such as Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been invoked on Muslims who have been arrested by the city police on charges of assaulting Hindu outfit functionaries. However, police have booked persons from Hindu outfit for involving in violence against Muslims and their property, under ordinary sections of IPC,” said a coordinator, K Raja Hussein. He demanded that same UAPA should be invoked on persons from Hindu outfits for indulging in communal violence.

“We are cooperating with the police for bringing down the communal unrest prevailing in the city and appeal to hold a proper investigation before arresting Muslim persons on the charges of indulging in violence,” he said and added that police had arrested some innocent Muslims under these charges.