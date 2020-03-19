STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore riots: Invoke UAPA against arrested Hindus as well, urge Muslim groups

15 muslim outfits claim police might have been pressurised to act in favour of Hindu outfits

Published: 19th March 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR near Nagapattinam New Bus Stand on Wednesday | r shreevardhan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of district All Jamaat and Muslim organisation asked the city police to take stringent action on those who instigated violence on communal motive irrespective of their religion. 
Addressing reporters in the city on Wednesday, the members from 15 Muslim organisations claimed that police officials might have been pressurised for not invoking appropriate sections on persons from Hindu outfits, on charges of involving in violence against Muslims.

“Severe sections such as Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been invoked on Muslims who have been arrested by the city police on charges of assaulting Hindu outfit functionaries. However, police have booked persons from Hindu outfit for involving in violence against Muslims and their property, under ordinary sections of IPC,” said a coordinator, K Raja Hussein. He demanded that same UAPA should be invoked on persons from Hindu outfits for indulging in communal violence.  

“We are cooperating with the police for bringing down the communal unrest prevailing in the city and appeal to hold a proper investigation before arresting Muslim persons on the charges of indulging in violence,” he said and added that police had arrested some innocent Muslims under these charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA communal riots Coimbatore
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp