Coronavirus: Thanjavur's Peruvudayar temple closed for devotees

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Peruvudayar temple or Big temple, the 11th century Chola edifice and UNESCO World Heritage monument, has been closed for devotees and visitors. This follows directions from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which maintains the temple.

In a circular dated March 17, 2020, Arvin Manju, the Director Monument II of ASI directed the respective Superintendent Archaeologists of ASI to close all centrally protected monuments, sites, site museums till March 31, 2020, keeping in view the social distancing required to contain the spread of the COVID-19. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) officials clarified that the temple was closed only for visitors and that priests would conduct prayers in all shrines as per routine,