COVID-19: Hand rails, chairs wiped clean every 2 hours at railway stations

TIRUCHY: Sanitation and awareness campaigns were stepped up across the Tiruchy railway division on Wednesday. Also, officials decided to increase the platform ticket rate from Rs 10 to Rs 50 with immediate effect was being done in other divisions to restrict footfall at stations.

Workers were seen cleaning stations once in two hours. Handrails and chairs were wiped with disinfectant. The division is also distributing COVID-19 awareness pamphlets in English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi at railway stations. “We have help desks in most stations. Our employees are using infrared thermometers to check temperatures of those approaching help desks. We are also distributing awareness pamphlets. If we find any suspicious cases, we are referring them to competent authorities for a further check-up,” an official said.

Tiruchy division has received requests from Thanjavur and Villupuram collectorates to reduce the number of entry points to the station. The division has accepted the requests and passengers are entering Thanjavur and Villupuram railway stations through a single entry point. This has been done for better screening of passengers. Meanwhile, Tiruchy collectorate officials said that they are not considering such a move in Tiruchy as it would create congestion at entry points. District Collector S Sivarasu visited the station on Wednesday and monitored arrangements.