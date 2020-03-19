HMK man ‘attacks’ himself for publicity

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The District Police have declared that the attack on a functionary of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Tuesday night was a publicity stunt. According to a release from district police superintendent Disha Mittal, Nandhu (Alias) Nandagopal (50) who is the Joint Secretary of HMK (Tirupur-North) stated that he was attacked by a group of persons with knives at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

While the Perumanallur police registered the case on the matter, seven special teams were formed to trace the culprits. Nandagopal received treatment at government Tirupur hospital. However, when police inquired Rudhramoorthi (20), Nandhagopal’s car driver, he confessed that it was the HMK functionary who planned the attack to gain publicity and political mileage, stated the release. Nandagopal took Rudhramoorthi’s help to recruit persons to attack him, it added.

“Based on Rudhramoorthi’s confession, the primary case about the attack on the functionary has been changed by the Perumanallur police. Since, the act had disrupted peace in the city, legal actions will be pursued against Nandagopal in a few days,”Disha Mittal said.Meanwhile, the bandh that was called by various Hindu outfits condemning the ‘attack’ received lukewarm response.