‘KKNPP unit-II stable after maintenance’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following preventive maintenance works, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s (KKNPP) second unit has begun to work stably nine days ahead of schedule, said a release from the technical consultant and main equipment supplier to plant, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

“Works beginning ahead of schedule proves that NPCIL and ASE (engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom) specialists not only have a common language, but also can work together as a coordinated team,” said head of Technical Support Directorate for Koodankulam Blocks 1 and 2 Igor Korolchenko in a release.