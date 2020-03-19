Making Tamil Nadu water surplus is my goal: EPS tells Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday told the State Assembly that making Tamil Nadu as a water surplus State was his goal. He appealed to everyone, cutting across party lines, to support his efforts in this regard. “Amma (J Jayalalithaa) turned Tamil Nadu into a power surplus State, after years of power cuts. She made the term ‘power cut’ nonexistent in Tamil Nadu. Following in her footsteps, we will make TN a water surplus State.”

Stating that Tamil Nadu has to wait for monsoon or depend on neighbouring states for water, the CM said: “We have been tapping every available resource to increase our water storage levels by constructing check dams, setting up farm ponds, surplus water flown in rivers and by replenishing the groundwater level. I do this service as a son of a farmer.”

He said a new scheme has been drawn to create a new reservoir to store 700 mcft of water and to check intrusion of seawater by increasing the storage level of lakes at Kattur and Thattamanji in Tiruvallur district. This would be implemented at a cost of Rs 62.36 crore. This would meet the drinking water requirement of northern parts of the Chennai Corporation. Kaluveli lake in Villupuram district would be redeemed for setting up a reservoir and to check intrusion of seawater.

‘Steps soon to raise Mullaiperiyar dam water level’

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the state government will take steps to increase the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet after addressing a few legal issues. He was responding to a question raised by DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu.

Major announcements

PUBLIC WORKS

Rs 585 crore for new check dams in 77 places

Rs 650 crore for new regulator on Coleroon River

Rs 486 crore for irrigation schemes in Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvarur

Rs 302.90 crore for renovation of Madurantakam, Perumal, Walaja and Madhavaram lakes

Rs 834.83 crore for repairing, renovating and modernising irrigation infrastructure

HIGHWAYS