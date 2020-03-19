Making Tamil Nadu water surplus is my goal: EPS tells Assembly
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday told the State Assembly that making Tamil Nadu as a water surplus State was his goal.
Published: 19th March 2020 05:59 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2020 05:59 AM
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday told the State Assembly that making Tamil Nadu as a water surplus State was his goal. He appealed to everyone, cutting across party lines, to support his efforts in this regard. “Amma (J Jayalalithaa) turned Tamil Nadu into a power surplus State, after years of power cuts. She made the term ‘power cut’ nonexistent in Tamil Nadu. Following in her footsteps, we will make TN a water surplus State.”
Stating that Tamil Nadu has to wait for monsoon or depend on neighbouring states for water, the CM said: “We have been tapping every available resource to increase our water storage levels by constructing check dams, setting up farm ponds, surplus water flown in rivers and by replenishing the groundwater level. I do this service as a son of a farmer.”
He said a new scheme has been drawn to create a new reservoir to store 700 mcft of water and to check intrusion of seawater by increasing the storage level of lakes at Kattur and Thattamanji in Tiruvallur district. This would be implemented at a cost of Rs 62.36 crore. This would meet the drinking water requirement of northern parts of the Chennai Corporation. Kaluveli lake in Villupuram district would be redeemed for setting up a reservoir and to check intrusion of seawater.
‘Steps soon to raise Mullaiperiyar dam water level’
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the state government will take steps to increase the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet after addressing a few legal issues. He was responding to a question raised by DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu.
Major announcements
PUBLIC WORKS
- Rs 585 crore for new check dams in 77 places
- Rs 650 crore for new regulator on Coleroon River
- Rs 486 crore for irrigation schemes in Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvarur
- Rs 302.90 crore for renovation of Madurantakam, Perumal, Walaja and Madhavaram lakes
- Rs 834.83 crore for repairing, renovating and modernising irrigation infrastructure
HIGHWAYS
- Rs 350 crore to upgrade Siruseri-Mahabalipuram road
- Rs 361 crore to improve roads linking factories in Hosur, Tiruppur, Erode and Karur
- Rs 277 crore for new drainage and minor bridges in Chennai, Tiruvallur
- Rs 531 crore to improve vehicle subways and roads between Sriperumbudur and Singaperumal Koil
- Rs 400 crore for road safety works
- Rs 310 crore for bridges across rivers in 18 districts