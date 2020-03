By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 24-year-old youth, who reached Madurai airport from Dubai, has been quarantined at Government Rajaji Hospital after he started showing symptoms of coronavirus infection - high temperature and breathlessness.

The youth, from Thirumangalam, landed in Madurai airport in a private airliner on Wednesday. The officials at the airport isolated him at the airport and later took him to GRH in a 108 ambulance. He has been admitted to the quarantine ward.