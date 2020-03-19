Medico down with symptoms in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two persons, including a medical student, down with symptoms of cold, fever and sore throat in the city, were admitted at isolation ward in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkambarai. The medical student is pursuing her third year. She has been staying at the college hostel and had visited her home at Tambaram recently. Another person admitted at the quarantine ward is an 80-year-old from Salavanpet.