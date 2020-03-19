Over 500 fast food joints shut shop in Salem dist

By Express News Service

SALEM: Due to rumours spreading about COVID-19 and bird flu on social media and with prices of poultry products coming down drastically in the district, fast food joints have shut shop, said sources. With one kilogram of chicken selling as low as Rs 30 in some parts of the district, most restaurants have taken food made with chicken off the menu while over 500 fast food joints have closed down.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugan, who runs a fast-food joint at Gorimedu said: “We are struggling to sell our product due to the rumours. Thus, most fast food joints have shut shops while others are selling fish instead of chicken,” he added.