Six people including five paramedical students killed in road accident in TN's Avinashi

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Six persons, including five students of a paramedical college in Salem, were killed in an accident after their car hit a truck from behind near Pazhangarai in Avinashi at 5.30 am on Thursday.



Two more students sustained severe injuries and were admitted to Avinashi Government Hospital and Coimbatore Government Hospital.

According to a police source, seven college students of a paramedical sciences college in Salem were travelling to Ooty for a picnic. They took a car and left Salem city. While the car was travelling along Coimbatore NH, it hit the rear part of a truck loaded with cement in Pazhangarai.



As a result of the impact, five students died on the spot and two students were severely injured.



The deceased were identified as Rajesh(21), Suriya (21), Venkat (21), Ilavarasan(21), Vasanth(21) and car driver Manikandan (29).



While the bodies of the deceased were taken to Tirupur Government Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered in Avinashi police station.



Preliminary enquiries reveal that the car moved at a high speed and the driver couldn't control the vehicle leading to the accident.