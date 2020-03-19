STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six people including five paramedical students killed in road accident in TN's Avinashi

Two more students sustained severe injuries and were admitted to Avinashi Government Hospital and Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Six persons, including five students of a paramedical college in Salem, were killed in an accident after their car hit a truck from behind near Pazhangarai in Avinashi at 5.30 am on Thursday.

Two more students sustained severe injuries and were admitted to Avinashi Government Hospital and Coimbatore Government Hospital.

According to a police source, seven college students of a paramedical sciences college in Salem were travelling to Ooty for a picnic. They took a car and left Salem city. While the car was travelling along Coimbatore NH, it hit the rear part of a truck loaded with cement in Pazhangarai.

As a result of the impact, five students died on the spot and two students were severely injured.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh(21), Suriya (21), Venkat (21), Ilavarasan(21), Vasanth(21) and car driver Manikandan (29).

While the bodies of the deceased were taken to Tirupur Government Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered in Avinashi police station.

Preliminary enquiries reveal that the car moved at a high speed and the driver couldn't control the vehicle leading to the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil nadu Road accident Avinashi Accident
India Matters
For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, rupee slips past 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus scare
Mohan Kumar supplies fish and meet to several food chains in the town including star hotels and small fast food centers | Aravind Raj
College professor quits job to sell frozen fish, earns Rs 1 lakh a month
A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.
Even patients avoid hospital due to positive case in Nellore
Known for its squeezing traffic routine, Anna Salai near Teynampet wore a deserted look on Wednesday since schools and colleges have shut down following a government order and people were instructed to stay indoors. (Photo | V Tharus Mani)
1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation: India's coronavirus warrior - his life and fears
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp