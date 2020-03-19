STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Now, you can self-report COVID-19 infection online

To self-report, people can log onto http:stopcoronatn.in and do it if they have a travel history or symptoms of coronavirus.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER MOUSE CYBER

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department launched an exclusive web portal on Wednesday, providing all information on coronavirus, with an option to self-report infection.

To self-report, people can log onto http:stopcoronatn.in and do it if they have a travel history or symptoms of coronavirus.

ALSO READ: COVID 19 LIVE UPDATES

By clicking on the ‘self-reporting’ option available on the right, people can register themselves to get access. Access will be granted after verification of their mobile number and name through an OTP.

The portal has the necessary information about COVID-19, preventive measures, modes of transmission and also Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials. People can also dial to the helpline numbers (044- 29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496, 8754448477) for any queries which will connect them to the control room of Directorate of Public Health.

Close to 2 lakh screened

A media bulletin issued by Directorate of Public Health said 1,89,750 people have been screened the Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai airports. Of them, 2,984 are under home quarantine and 32 in hospital observation.

“So far, 222 samples have been tested. Among them, 166 turned negative and two positive. The results of 54 others are awaited,” it added. The bulletin said the second COVID-19 patient would be discharged only after two consecutive tests show him negative for the disease. “He is stable and under treatment,” it said.

ALSO READ: 1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

The second case has sparked concerns as the patient does not have a travel history outside India. Official sources only mentioned that he had travelled to Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and Chennai. As there is no information if he had contact with someone who tested positive for the disease, there is fear this could be the first case of community transmission -- which means the source of infection cannot be traced because it is spreading within communities.

So far in the cases reported in India, the source of infection has only been from outside country. Officials, however, made it clear that they are yet to finish tracking the source of infection. Meanwhile, the first patient has been discharged from the hospital. He is said to have completely recovered. He would be under home quarantine for two weeks.

Don’t jack up masks’ prices

Strict action will be taken against those who sell masks and hand sanitisers at exorbitant prices, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Wednesday. APRIL in this regard has been filed in the High Court.

WORRYING SIGN

The second case has sparked concerns as the patient does not have a travel history outside India

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus TN Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp