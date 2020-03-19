Tamil Nadu: Now, you can self-report COVID-19 infection online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department launched an exclusive web portal on Wednesday, providing all information on coronavirus, with an option to self-report infection.

To self-report, people can log onto http:stopcoronatn.in and do it if they have a travel history or symptoms of coronavirus.

By clicking on the ‘self-reporting’ option available on the right, people can register themselves to get access. Access will be granted after verification of their mobile number and name through an OTP.

The portal has the necessary information about COVID-19, preventive measures, modes of transmission and also Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials. People can also dial to the helpline numbers (044- 29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496, 8754448477) for any queries which will connect them to the control room of Directorate of Public Health.

Close to 2 lakh screened

A media bulletin issued by Directorate of Public Health said 1,89,750 people have been screened the Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai airports. Of them, 2,984 are under home quarantine and 32 in hospital observation.

“So far, 222 samples have been tested. Among them, 166 turned negative and two positive. The results of 54 others are awaited,” it added. The bulletin said the second COVID-19 patient would be discharged only after two consecutive tests show him negative for the disease. “He is stable and under treatment,” it said.

The second case has sparked concerns as the patient does not have a travel history outside India. Official sources only mentioned that he had travelled to Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and Chennai. As there is no information if he had contact with someone who tested positive for the disease, there is fear this could be the first case of community transmission -- which means the source of infection cannot be traced because it is spreading within communities.

So far in the cases reported in India, the source of infection has only been from outside country. Officials, however, made it clear that they are yet to finish tracking the source of infection. Meanwhile, the first patient has been discharged from the hospital. He is said to have completely recovered. He would be under home quarantine for two weeks.

Don’t jack up masks’ prices

WORRYING SIGN

The second case has sparked concerns as the patient does not have a travel history outside India