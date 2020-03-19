STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu's second COVID-19 patient stable; people in touch with him quarantined: Government

There is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu and instructions have been given to screen passengers arriving at the domestic airport terminal here as well, the government asserted.

One of the five hotels run with defence permits at Secretariat premises closesd following Noval Coirona Virus threat Wednesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 20-year old man who tested positive for coronavirus days after his arrival here from Delhi is doing well and stable and as many as 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the government said on Thursday.

While a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, said the man is "under treatment, doing well and stable," Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined overnight.

On Wednesday, the man was placed in the isolation ward of the RGGH here after a test at the State-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister said more people who came in contact with the man were being traced and they will also be quarantined.

Instructions have been given to screen passengers at the domestic airport terminal and an inspection will be done in this regard, he said adding "there is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu."

A new mobile application has been developed for contact tracing of positive patients and it will be implemented on a pilot basis, he said.

Vijayabaskar said a 45-year old man belonging to Kanchipuram near here (who was the first patient for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu) has been advised home quarantine for more 14 days though he has been discharged following tests that confirmed his negative status.

