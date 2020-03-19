Thermal screening at 8 border check posts, 143 people under house quarantine in Thanjai

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thermal screening of people entering the district has been arranged at eight border check posts to isolate those who have COVID-19 symptoms. Disinfectant was sprayed on tyres of vehicles coming into the district and awareness handbills provided to travellers.

District Collector M Govinda Rao on Wednesday inspected the process at Pudukkudi check post on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy highway. Speaking to reporters, Rao said besides the eight check posts which provide entry to to the district, thermal scanning is also being conducted at Thanjavur and Kumbakonam railway stations where trains from Kerala and Karnataka have stoppages. He said there were no COVID-19-positive cases in the district so far. He noted schools, colleges and tourist spots have been closed and people should avoid unnecessary travel. He also urged people to avoid visiting places of worship for the time being.

He also said 240 people who have arrived Thanjavur district from various foreign countries have been under house quarantine 28 days period. Of these the monitoring period for the 97 persons were over. And the remaining 143 are still under house quarantine. The collector said though they were screened at the airport their health is being monitored continuously by the health department officials.

Dr Kumudha Lingaraj, Dean, Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Dr Rani, Joint Director of Medical Services, Dr I Ravindran, Deputy Director of Health Services and M Velumani, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur, were among those present.