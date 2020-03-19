Tiruchy: Jailbirds to produce sanitisers, face masks

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: To meet the surging demand of face masks and hand sanitisers in the district against the backdrop of corona virus scare, the Prison department has planned to provide training for inmates to manufacture the said safety gears. Hand sanitisers will be made in soap unit facility and face masks in tailoring units of Tiruchy Central Prison, and sold in freedom bazaar, said sources. The manufacturing process would begin today (Thursday). Special guidelines regarding maintaining hygiene within prison premises have also been issued to inmates.

Speaking to TNIE, G Shanmugasundaram, DIG (Trichy range) Prisons said, “Under the Prison Bazaar, the tailoring unit has been operational from 2013. Apart from textile stitching and air freshener manufacturing, we have planned to make face mask from Thursday. It will be sold in the freedom bazaar at a much cheaper price than market. We already have all the raw materials and three inmates in the tailoring unit to start with the work.”

He stated that manufacturing handwash and sanitisers would be a little challenging as inmates have no training in it. “Hence, we have planned to provide training for them. The decision will be made after consulting with the officials in prison to check with the feasibility,” he said.

Speaking about hygienic measures taken inside the prison, the DIG said, “Visitors have been restricted entry till March 31. Besides, we have advised all the inmates to wash their hands periodically in the tap facility near prison block. Also, people entering the prison are advised to wash their hands and legs properly before entering the premises.”

He added that if any inmate is found with medical problem, he/she would be taken to special ward in the prison hospital for observation and treatment.

Handouts of health department’s safety and hygiene guidelines have been issued to inmates. Besides, frequent medical tests are also done.