STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Jailbirds to produce sanitisers, face masks

Hand sanitisers will be made in soap unit facility and face masks in tailoring units of Tiruchy Central Prison, and sold in freedom bazaar.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: To meet the surging demand of face masks and hand sanitisers in the district against the backdrop of corona virus scare, the Prison department has planned to provide training for inmates to manufacture the said safety gears. Hand sanitisers will be made in soap unit facility and face masks in tailoring units of Tiruchy Central Prison, and sold in freedom bazaar, said sources. The manufacturing process would begin today (Thursday). Special guidelines regarding maintaining hygiene within prison premises have also been issued to inmates.

Speaking to TNIE, G Shanmugasundaram, DIG (Trichy range) Prisons said, “Under the Prison Bazaar, the tailoring unit has been operational from 2013. Apart from textile stitching and air freshener manufacturing, we have planned to make face mask from Thursday. It will be sold in the freedom bazaar at a much cheaper price than market. We already have all the raw materials and three inmates in the tailoring unit to start with the work.”

He stated that manufacturing handwash and sanitisers would be a little challenging as inmates have no training in it. “Hence, we have planned to provide training for them. The decision will be made after consulting with the officials in prison to check with the feasibility,” he said.

Speaking about hygienic measures taken inside the prison, the DIG said, “Visitors have been restricted entry till March 31. Besides, we have advised all the inmates to wash their hands periodically in the tap facility near prison block. Also, people entering the prison are advised to wash their hands and legs properly before entering the premises.”

He added that if any inmate is found with medical problem, he/she would be taken to special ward in the prison hospital for observation and treatment.

Handouts of health department’s safety and hygiene guidelines have been issued to inmates. Besides, frequent medical tests are also done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hand sanitisers face masks Tiruchy Central Prison
India Matters
For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, rupee slips past 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus scare
Mohan Kumar supplies fish and meet to several food chains in the town including star hotels and small fast food centers | Aravind Raj
College professor quits job to sell frozen fish, earns Rs 1 lakh a month
A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.
Even patients avoid hospital due to positive case in Nellore
Known for its squeezing traffic routine, Anna Salai near Teynampet wore a deserted look on Wednesday since schools and colleges have shut down following a government order and people were instructed to stay indoors. (Photo | V Tharus Mani)
1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation: India's coronavirus warrior - his life and fears
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp