With egg sales taking massive hit, NECC fixes price at Rs 1.95

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) in Namakkal has reduced egg price by 70 paise and fixed it at Rs 1.95 here on Wednesday. In the last few days, large quantities of eggs had gone unsold due to the rumours that consumption of eggs cause coronavirus.

A few days ago, the NECC had fixed egg prices at Rs 2.65, but there were no takers in the market. Hence, the NECC had to reduce the price by 70 paise on Wednesday. The NECC will review the current sale of eggs in the market and based on that will revise the price on March 25. After 15 years, the egg price went below Rs 2 in Namakkal.