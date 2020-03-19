STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman official arrested by vigilance officials dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 43-year-old woman working as a Block Development Officer (BDO) who was arrested by vigilance and anti-corruption officials died of a heart attack after being produced at the court in Karur on Thursday.

Ramesh (37) of Kathakottai at Kannivadi in Tiruppur district runs a real estate firm who recently bought 4 acres of land at Pavithram village in K.Paramathi union of Karur. In order to divide the land into individual housing plots and sell them, Ramesh had approached the Paramathi panchayat union office to get DTCP approval and carry out a survey at his land for calculating the exact measurements.

In this situation, Paramathi Panchayat union’s BDO Jayanthirani (43) had demanded Rs 45,000 bribe from Ramesh to finish the work. Ramesh after bargaining, finally agreed to pay her a sum of Rs 30,000 as bribe. However, later he filed a complaint with the Trichy DVAC police officials.

The Vigilance officials after receiving the complaint provided the chemical coated currency notes and asked Ramesh to give that to the official. On Wednesday evening, once Ramesh gave Jayanthirani the money which she demanded, the anti-vigilance officials led by Trichy DVAC DSP Manikandan caught Jayanthirani red-handed and arrested her.

Jayanthirani was taken to produce before a magistrate for hearing while waiting for the magistrate she had  fainted. She was then taken and admitted at the Karur Government Hospital for treatment. Later it came to know that she got a heart attack. Unfortunately, she died shortly.

The deceased was the wife of Mathukumar (56) who is the former Karur district president of BJP and is the current state secretary of BJP’s unorganized worker's wing.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
