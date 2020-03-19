Work from home denied over discipline, net connection issues?

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Social distancing is the buzz today, and most corporates are advising employees to work from home. The government has issued an advisory to IT & ITES companies asking them to provide hand sanitizer, arrange for thermal screening, and appoint a nodal officer to be in touch with government. Most tech companies in Tiruchy paid no heed to the advice.

Tiruchy has more than 12,000 employees in IT, ITES sectors. The Elcot I-T park houses around 1,500 employees and many say employers have been lax in implementing precautionary measures. A few companies have made work-from-home an option, but no company has officially informed employees to stop coming to the office.

“We have not been given work-from-home option. Neither hand sanitizer nor liquid soap is provided in restrooms. Does the management not care about our welfare? Elcot is a public space with more than 1000 people but there is zero care,” said an employee at a company in the Elcot I-T park. Elcot does not have thermal screening and hasn’t appointed a nodal officer also.

“Sanitary precautions haven’t been taken. Our bosses are playing mind games, saying it’s okay if you don’t come, but everyone else is coming, which means we must also come. Some people travel long distance to come here. Why can’t we work from home?,” said another employee.

Some companies have genuinely given work-from-home option, but an official announcement is awaited. “Work from home depends on the business. All companies can’t give this option. Our company has given this option to people who have requested it. 50-60 people are working from home,” said Manoj Dharmar of V-Dart Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Some start-ups have given work-from-home options, and those with a few employees say they don’t see a need for it. “Our office is not congested. We are being given masks and hand sanitisers. We have been given the work from home option,” said an employee of Accusource consulting.

Sources said large companies such as Omega healthcare (5000 employees) are working on a plan to let employees work from home.

While employees slam management, employers say that working from home is easier said than done.

“We have given work-from-home option to 90% of employees, but they have to be self-disciplined. They have to work as a team and co-ordinate with each other.

Employees who would work from remote areas may not have good internet connection,” said Leo Ananth, MD, eQuadriga.