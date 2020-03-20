39 under hospital isolation in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of people under hospital isolation in the State increased to 39 on Thursday. A media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said, “Till now in Tamil Nadu, 1,94,236 passengers have been screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai airports.

Of them, 3,481 people are under 28-day home quarantine. Till now, of 320 samples taken for testing, 232 are negative, 84 under process and two in transit. The second patient is stable and under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press after inspecting the Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “There is no community spread of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. Hand sanitizers are only for healthcare providers who handle cases, and people can use just soap and water to wash hands. After RGGGH, pharmacology department at Government Stanley Medical College also started manufacturing in-house hand sanitizer for hospital use,” the minister said.