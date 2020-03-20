STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

5 killed as car rams truck in Avinashi

The accident happened when seven students from a private engineering college in Salem were travelling to Ooty on a car booked with a travel agency to spend their vacation.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Five persons, including four college students, died after the seven-seater car they were travelling in rammed a cement-laden truck along National Highway 544 in Avinashi on Thursday morning. Sources in the Police Department identified the deceased as Rajesh (21), Ilavarasan (21), Vasanth (21), Venkatachalam (21) and car driver Manikandan (28).

The accident happened when seven students from a private engineering college in Salem were travelling to Ooty on a car booked with a travel agency to spend their vacation. When the tourist vehicle reached near Pazhangarai around 3.14 am, it rammed into a truck transporting cement bags.

While four students and the car driver died on the spot, three other students escaped with injuries. The trio was identified as Karthik (22), Santhosh (21) and Jayasuriya (21). While Karthik was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, the two others were taken to a private hospital in Thirumuruganpoondi for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp