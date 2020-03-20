5 killed as car rams truck in Avinashi

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Five persons, including four college students, died after the seven-seater car they were travelling in rammed a cement-laden truck along National Highway 544 in Avinashi on Thursday morning. Sources in the Police Department identified the deceased as Rajesh (21), Ilavarasan (21), Vasanth (21), Venkatachalam (21) and car driver Manikandan (28).

The accident happened when seven students from a private engineering college in Salem were travelling to Ooty on a car booked with a travel agency to spend their vacation. When the tourist vehicle reached near Pazhangarai around 3.14 am, it rammed into a truck transporting cement bags.

While four students and the car driver died on the spot, three other students escaped with injuries. The trio was identified as Karthik (22), Santhosh (21) and Jayasuriya (21). While Karthik was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, the two others were taken to a private hospital in Thirumuruganpoondi for treatment.