BDO arrested on graft charges dies in court

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 43-year-old woman Block Development Officer (BDO) arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials died of a heart attack soon after being produced in a Karur court on Thursday. Ramesh (37) of Kathakottai runs a real estate firm.

Ramesh had recently bought four acres in Pavithram village at K Paramathi union of Karur. In order to divide the land into individual housing plots and sell them, Ramesh had approached the Paramathi panchayat union office to get DTCP approval and carry out a survey at his land. In this situation, Paramathi panchayat union BDO Jayanthirani had demanded a Rs 45,000 bribe from Ramesh to finish the work.

Ramesh finally agreed to pay her Rs 30,000. Ramesh then filed a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC. DVAC officials provided chemical-coated currency notes and asked Ramesh to hand them to the BDO. On Wednesday evening, once Ramesh gave Jayanthirani the money she was caught red-handed and arrested.