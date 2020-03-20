STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BDO arrested on graft charges dies in court

Ramesh had recently bought four acres in Pavithram village at K Paramathi union of Karur.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

The post-mortem examination report said that she might have been killed between 2 and 3 am on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 43-year-old woman Block Development Officer (BDO) arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials died of a heart attack soon after being produced in a Karur court on Thursday. Ramesh (37) of Kathakottai runs a real estate firm.

Ramesh had recently bought four acres in Pavithram village at K Paramathi union of Karur. In order to divide the land into individual housing plots and sell them, Ramesh had approached the Paramathi panchayat union office to get DTCP approval and carry out a survey at his land. In this situation, Paramathi panchayat union BDO Jayanthirani had demanded a Rs 45,000 bribe from Ramesh to finish the work.

Ramesh finally agreed to pay her Rs 30,000. Ramesh then filed a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC. DVAC officials provided chemical-coated currency notes and asked Ramesh to hand them to the BDO. On Wednesday evening, once Ramesh gave Jayanthirani the money she was caught red-handed and arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp