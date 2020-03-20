COVID-19: Vellore self-help groups producing 10,000 masks per day to meet surging demand

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In order to tide over the shortfall of hand sanitisers and face masks as well as overpricing by private sellers, self-help groups (SHGs) in the combined Vellore district have swung into action to produce them.

Around a hundred members of SHGs are engaged in the production of these two key materials that are in high demand in the market as COVID-10 has triggered panic buying.

The Tamil Nadu State Rural and Urban Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) is arranging for the production of sanitisers and face masks.

“We have engaged about 100 members of SHGs in producing hand sanitisers and face masks in three places in combined Vellore district,” said a senior officer of TNSRLM.

The production is being done at Vellore city, Tirupathur town and Perumbulipakkam in Nemili block.

“About 10,000 face masks can be produced per day at the three units,” the officer informed.

The production was launched on Thursday while the commercial sale of the products was inaugurated by Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram on Friday at the district marketing complex on Anna Salai in Vellore city.

The face masks will be made available for sale at the district marketing complex on Anna Salai and cooperative stores at all the block headquarters across the districts of Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet.

The VELMA stalls will also sell the masks to individuals and health care institutions.

The cost of a mask will be Rs 10-12 and only ten masks will be sold to a single customer so as to prevent bulk purchase and selling them in the open market at higher costs.

The officer said that hospitals have also begun to place orders for face masks.

As far as hand sanitiser production is concerned, the authorities hope to produce 1000 bottles per day with each having 200 ml. The price of a 200 ml bottle is likely to be fixed at Rs 125.

TNSRLM has grabbed the opportunity born out of the coronavirus attack with both hands to produce sanitisers and face masks. The SHGs can tap the market potential, for the time being, to make money as well as serve the public by selling the products at a fair price.

The availability of hand sanitisers and face masks in cooperative stores at a reasonable rate will bring down the demand in the open market, in turn resulting in sale at the normal price.