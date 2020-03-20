STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major blast kills eight, injures 10 in cracker unit in Tamil Nadu

It has been alleged that a mishap during the illegal production of firecrackers caused the accident.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Six women and an unidentified body were found charred to death on the spot and one man later in a hospital in a major fire blast at a firecracker unit in Chippipparai near Vembakottai here on Friday. Ten injured are getting treated at Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kovilpatti. This is the second fire blast taking place in the district this month, with the first one at Kakkivadanpatti that killed one.

It has been alleged that a mishap during the illegal production of firecrackers caused the accident. According to sources, friction at the 'chemical mixing room' during the manufacturing process at Sri Rajammal Fireworks factory caused the fire leading to a major blast killing six on the spot, all of them being women.

Four fire engines were immediately sent to the spot and rescue operation by 35 fire and rescue personnel was carried for about four hours. Out of the seven rooms in the factory, six crumbled to dust in the blast.  

Six bodies, completely charred were taken to Sattur Government Hospital, where the police had difficulty in confirming their identity immediately.

Another unidentified body completely charred was recovered at the blast site during the final check by fire and rescue service personnel. 

According to local sources, the deceased was identified as Rani (42), Jeyabharathi (45), Bhathrakali (33), Veluthai (34), Thamaraiselvi (32) and Thangammal (39) died on the spot, a severely injured Murugaiah (55) was taken to Kovilapatti Government Hospital succumbed to injuries.

Further, ten persons were reportedly injured during the accident and immediately rushed to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Five of them - Ponnuthai (48), Madasamy (27), Pechiammal (49), Balasubramaniam (60) and Murugalakshmi (55) - with more than 60 percent burns were later shifted to the medical colleges at Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. The other five - Ayyammal (68), Subbammal (60), Murugalakshmi (42), Jayaram (52) and Sankareswari (52) are getting treated at Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police - South Zone KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran inspected the accidnet spot

A case has been registered on R Ganesan, the proprietor of Sri Rajammal Fireworks and an investigation is on. 
 

