Malaysians in Tiruchy in a fix as airlines unlikely to fly soon

TIRUCHY: Looks like Malaysians stranded without return flights will have to spend some more time in the city as airlines are unlikely to resume operations anytime soon. Around 70 Malaysians currently are in Tiruchy and other central districts, having landed on some business or attend family events. While those with roots in Tamil Nadu are staying with relatives, others are put up in hotels.

Officials from the Malaysian embassy met the group on Wednesday and assured help, but no plans have materialised yet.Most of them have been visiting the airport for the past three days to find out when airlines would resume operations. “I came to attend a marriage. Most of my family members returned to Malaysia, but I decided to spend some more time with my relatives. Now, I do not know what to do. Officials are not giving any assurances. I have submitted my details to the embassy and hope the Malaysian government would take steps to ensure our return,” said M Pragathambal.

“I came with my family on March 1 to visit temples. We were planning to return on March 25, but now we are worried as officials are unable to give any confirmation of the return trip,” said P Subramaniam, who visited TIA on Thursday. “Some of us are staying with our relatives and embassy officials arranged food and accommodation for those unable to find a place to stay. They have assured travel arrangements would be made after consulting the Indian government” said Sugandhi, a Malaysian citizen.

Flights cancelled

Air India Express on Thursday cancelled its Tiruchy-Sharjah flight (Flight No. IX-613) and Tiruchy-Dubai flight (Flight No. IX-611) due to travel restrictions in the United Arab Emirates. The Sharjah flight scheduled to take off from Tiruchy at 12.40 am and Dubai flight at 1 am would remain cancelled on Friday