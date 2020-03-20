STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Malaysians in Tiruchy in a fix as airlines unlikely to fly soon

Looks like Malaysians stranded without return flights will have to spend some more time in the city as airlines are unlikely to resume operations anytime soon.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers are seen wearing masks to keep them away from coronavirus at Chennai Airport

Passengers are seen wearing masks to keep them away from coronavirus at Chennai Airport. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Looks like Malaysians stranded without return flights will have to spend some more time in the city as airlines are unlikely to resume operations anytime soon. Around 70 Malaysians currently are in Tiruchy and other central districts, having landed on some business or attend family events. While those with roots in Tamil Nadu are staying with relatives, others are put up in hotels.  

Officials from the Malaysian embassy met the group on Wednesday and assured help, but no plans have materialised yet.Most of them have been visiting the airport for the past three days to find out when airlines would resume operations. “I came to attend a marriage. Most of my family members returned to Malaysia, but I decided to spend some more time with my relatives. Now, I do not know what to do. Officials are not giving any assurances. I have submitted my details to the embassy and hope the Malaysian government would take steps to ensure our return,” said M Pragathambal.

“I came with my family on March 1 to visit temples. We were planning to return on March 25, but now we are worried as officials are unable to give any confirmation of the return trip,” said P Subramaniam, who visited TIA on Thursday. “Some of us are staying with our relatives and embassy officials arranged food and accommodation for those unable to find a place to stay. They have assured travel arrangements would be made after consulting the Indian government” said Sugandhi, a Malaysian citizen.

Flights cancelled
Air India Express on Thursday cancelled its Tiruchy-Sharjah flight  (Flight No. IX-613) and Tiruchy-Dubai flight (Flight No. IX-611) due to travel restrictions in the United Arab Emirates. The Sharjah flight scheduled to take off from Tiruchy at 12.40 am and Dubai flight at 1 am would remain cancelled on Friday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysians Tiruchy Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp