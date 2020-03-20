Nalini files fresh petition in HC for immediate release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Nalini, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has approached the Madras High Court once again, for a direction to the State to release her immediately, without the approval of Central government.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha, before which the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, adjourned the matter till April 7.

Nalini contended that the action of the Tamil Nadu Governor in not acting on the representation of the State cabinet, made in September 2018, recommending the release of all the seven accused, is violative of a Supreme Court order.It would amount to contempt of court too, the petitioner added.