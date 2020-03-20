Opposition stages walkout

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of DMK and Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday afternoon, alleging that they were not given a fair chance to debate or raise questions.

When DMK MLA A Soundarapandian had asked if a wage revision and hike was possible, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju intercepted with a detailed answer despite opposition leaders asking for time to complete their demands and questions.

As he continued detailing the current wage status, the opposition alleged that the minister did not answer the question raised appropriately and was cutting into their time and stormed out.