STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Passengers let go without quarantine

Out of the 118 passengers, only 30 were taken to the centre for observation.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers screening passengers arriving at the Chennai airport for symptoms of COVID-19 virus on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In defiance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s order for compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, a majority of the passengers who arrived by an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah were allowed to forgo it after they raised objection, said sources.

Out of the 118 passengers, only 30 were taken to the centre for observation. An official on condition of anonymity said, “When our team asked all passengers to come to the observation centre, most refused. They asked whether we would arrange facilities such as AC, Wi-Fi, degree coffee etc. So, we could take only 30 passengers to the centre and the remaining left.

” When Express contacted G Rameshkumar, Deputy Director of Health Department, he said, “A few of them did not coopeate in the beginning, but after we explained the order, they came to the centre and after screening were let go  as no one tested positive.” Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani also said, “The passengers were screened and let go as they did not have any symptoms.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp