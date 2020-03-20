Passengers let go without quarantine

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In defiance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s order for compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, a majority of the passengers who arrived by an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah were allowed to forgo it after they raised objection, said sources.

Out of the 118 passengers, only 30 were taken to the centre for observation. An official on condition of anonymity said, “When our team asked all passengers to come to the observation centre, most refused. They asked whether we would arrange facilities such as AC, Wi-Fi, degree coffee etc. So, we could take only 30 passengers to the centre and the remaining left.

” When Express contacted G Rameshkumar, Deputy Director of Health Department, he said, “A few of them did not coopeate in the beginning, but after we explained the order, they came to the centre and after screening were let go as no one tested positive.” Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani also said, “The passengers were screened and let go as they did not have any symptoms.”