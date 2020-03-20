Small industries not being closed, firms advised on protecting staff: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refuting DMK’s allegation that small-scale industries in the State were being closed down due to the Covid-19 threat, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday told the Assembly that the sector continued to employ workers in accordance with the precautionary measures issued by Labour Department.

Replying to the issues raised by Opposition Leader MK Stalin and his deputy Durai Murugan, during the zero hour, the chief minister said the Industries Secretary has given appropriate instructions to the big industries on how to safeguard their employees. “Hence, there is no need to panic.”

Stating that coronavirus had spread in many countries, Palaniswami said, “We have been taking all possible steps to prevent its spread in Tamil Nadu. This virus is spread through those coming from foreign countries and does not spread through our people. As such, all those coming from abroad are being subjected to medical tests and those who have symptoms, are being treated.”

Durai Murugan said that daily wage labourers and small-scale traders were being affected due to closing down of shops and establishments. “Since the financial year in ending with March, many have to pay their taxes, dues, etc. Hence, the government should announce assistance for daily wage labourers and declare a tax holiday of six months for traders,” he added. Referring to the business packages announced by several Indian States and foreign countries, Stalin asked the government to initiate similar measures to reduce the impact.

