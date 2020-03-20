TN Hotels Association announces shut down of eateries in solidarity with 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has announced one day shut down of hotels on Sunday in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for one day 'Janata curfew' (people's curfew).

"All restaurants across Tamil Nadu will be closed. We have over one lakh members in our Association. This is in solidarity with the appeal made by the Prime Minister for one day 'Janata curfew'," said M Venkadasubbu, President, the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association.

The Association has also requested all its members to stand outside their homes at 5 pm on Sunday and clap hands to express their appreciation for the work of workers at hospitals, airports, railways and other essential services.