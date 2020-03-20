STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villagers protest against establishing COVID-19 quarantine camp in Madurai's Chinna Udaippu

Chinna Udaippu village which falls in the vicinity of Madurai airport was chosen by the district administration and health department to quarantine the air travellers with COVID-19 symptoms.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

South Korea is the region most affected by coronavirus outside China.

Image used for representation (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: More than a hundred residents of Chinna Udaippu village near Madurai staged a road roko, protesting against establishing quarantine ward in their locality.

Chinna Udaippu village which falls in the vicinity of Madurai airport was chosen by the district administration and health department to quarantine the air travellers with COVID19 symptoms.

Protesting against the plan, the villagers raised slogans condemning the move and staged a protest blocking the Thirumangalam four-lane road. Urging the officials not to set up the isolation ward in the Government Cooperatives Training College campus, a resident of the village on the request of anonymity said that there are nearly eight villages around the proposed quarantine set up and the officials are least concerned about the people living around.

Expressing apprehension on the pandemic disease, the villagers demanded to set up the ward somewhere else.

Upon the information, the Health department officials, district administration officials held talks with the villagers. Meanwhile, more than 200 police had been deployed in the village to control the situation.

Meanwhile, District Collector T G Vinay, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Priya Raj, Madurai Airport Director S Senthil Valavan inspected the proposed quarantine ward at Government Cooperatives Training College on Thursday.

Flights Cancelled
Five domestic flights from Madurai to Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi have been suspended up to 28th March following the steps being taken across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hand Sanitizer is being distributed to the arriving International passengers and also cleaning is being done on a regular basis after every flight movement. Further, a daily report has been maintained on the screening of International passengers for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Chinna Udaippu village
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp