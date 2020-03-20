STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, mother-in-law held for killing girl child

A woman and her mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murdering a six-dayold girl by feeding her poisonous milky sap, locally called kallipaal, in Theni district on Thursday.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THENI: A woman and her mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murdering a six-dayold girl by feeding her poisonous milky sap, locally called kallipaal, in Theni district on Thursday. Rajathani police said, the woman and her husband has two girls and they were struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, the woman got pregnant again and give birth to a girl on February 26.

The woman allegedly faced harassment from her mother- in-law for giving birth to a girl again and was asked to kill the baby. When the family went to attend a function on March 2, the woman collected toxic milky sap from rubber bush and administered it to her baby.

Upon return, the family buried the baby near their house. When the village’s health nurse visited their house to check the health of the baby, the family told her that the baby had died. When Mottanuthu VAO conducted an inquiry, they were evasive. When they were questioned by the police, the women confessed to killing the baby.

Comments

