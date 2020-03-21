STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
58 inmates released from Madurai Central Prison to avoid coronavirus spread

The list of remanded prisoners, who were booked over petty cases, was prepared after consulting with the concerned Station Inspectors on the nature of crime committed by them.

Madurai Central Prison

Madurai Central Prison. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As a measure to avoid coronavirus spread in Madurai Central Prison, nearly 58 inmates, who were involved in bailable offences which are not grave in nature, were released from the prison on Saturday.

"As many as 58 inmates including two women were released as part of this exercise. Similarly 21 prisoners from Theni district jail were also released for similar reasons after due consultation with concerned station inspectors and magistrates," informed DIG of Prisons (Madurai range) D Pazhani.

The decision was taken following a meeting convened by the Administrative judge of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Justice PN Prakash in the presence of Principal District Judge A Nazeema Banu, City Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham, Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran, among others, Prison Superintendent M Urmila explained.

"The list of remand prisoners, who were booked over petty cases, was prepared after consulting with the concerned Station Inspectors on the nature of crime committed by them and consequences of releasing them. The inmates were decided to be released to avoid crowding and spread of coronavirus inside prison, (from outsiders/visitors)" she added.

