70-year-old woman sans any travel history, quarantined in Tirunelveli for coronavirus-like symptoms

Published: 21st March 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:20 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, ENS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 70-year-old female from Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district with suspected COVID-19 symptoms was quarantined in the Isolation ward of Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Saturday.

Senior official of TvMCH said that the 70-year-old woman of Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district has a medical history of wheezing, diabetics, hypertension.

COVID-19 LIVE | Total positive cases in India surpass 280

While she was admitted in a private nursing home in Thoothukudi district, the nursing home referred her to TvMCH as suspected COVID-19. 

"While she doesn't have any travel history or any of her family members who could have been in contact with an infected patient, the doctors are examining her and if any symptoms of the virus is seen, her sample will be sent for VRDL for testing.

"The previous patients admitted in the hospital were tested negative. As many patients in fear of the pandemic arrive for a test, the government has given a set of guidelines before their blood is sent for testing centre.

"We do not test every patient who arrive to the hospital with cold or fever. Only if the patient is identified with symptoms of COVID-19, their blood sample is sent for testing. However, the patients are under quarantine in the hospital until then," added the sources.

