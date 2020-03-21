CM Palaniswami issues advisory to public
On the occasion of Janata Curfew on March 22, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued an advisory for the public.
Published: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM | Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: On the occasion of Janata Curfew on March 22, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued an advisory for the public.
He also announced that a financial action task force has been formed under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tackle economic distress.