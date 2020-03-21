COVID-19: Tamil Nadu liquor shops to remain closed on 'Janata Curfew' day

By ANI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that liquor shops in the state will remain closed on March 22, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed 'Janta curfew'.

Further, the state government has already closed all parks, gyms, malls and cinema theatres till March 31.

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.