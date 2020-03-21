STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested for possessing guns

Three persons including a doctor were arrested on Thursday for possessing guns, rifles allegedly for sales.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Three persons including a doctor were arrested on Thursday for possessing guns, rifles allegedly for sales. Based on a tip off Tiruppanandal police on Thursday searched the house of Dr. V Ramkumar (39) of Chetti Street in Cholapuram and found a cache of fire arms including air guns, gas gun and two revolvers besides bullets.

Ramkumar, sources said had an interest in rifles, revolvers and had been buying it off from those visiting the area. Two of his acquaintances V Sakthivel (39) of Vilandakandam, J Aravind (39) of Muttukudi were helping him in buying, selling the rifles.

Among the arms seized were three air guns used for hunting birds, a gas gun used for firing tear gases, a .22 baby revolver, one .22 revolver of USA make, 40 bullets, 27 empty bullet caps, two knives among others. It is said the trio did not have licence for these arms and ammunition.

The three have been charged under section 25(1B) (has in his possession or carries any firearm or ammunition in contravention of section 3 which says need for licence), section 25(1)(a) (manufactures, sells, transfers, converts, repairs, tests or proves, or exposes or offers for sale or transfer, or has in his possession of any arms or ammunition for sales etc.,) read with section 3 (Licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) of Indian Arms act.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
