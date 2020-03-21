STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From farmers to exporters, the chain of losses is a tad too long

The cancellation of international flights from Sunday (March 22) would have a bearing on exporters and cargo agents in the district.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The cancellation of international flights from Sunday (March 22) would have a bearing on exporters and cargo agents in the district. Though the restriction is expected to end on March 29, exporters and clients are hesitant to take further orders over uncertainty of flight operations. Already the sectors are witnessing more than 50 per cent loss in business due to the suspension of Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Sharjah flight services in this week.

Goods, mostly perishable, such as flowers, fruits and vegetables and cargo are exported from Tiruchy airport to foreign countries. There are about 15 exporters operating from here.

“On an average, Dubai flight of Air India and Sharjah flight carries around 2.7 tonnes of cargo. Vegetables are also sent to Kuwait via Sri Lanka. The exporters will incur loss of more than `20 lakhs a week,” an airline source said.

On the other side, the cargo export which is already facing the heat is expected to worsen in the coming week. “As flights operations to Malaysia and Sri Lanka were suspended, exports reduced by half. Now, we have service only to Singapore, where we send about two tonnes of vegetables. Further restriction will greatly affect us,” said SA Sayeed, president of Express Courier Operators Association.

Some exporters opined that situation would not only affect them but also farmers who supply the goods. “We export three tonnes of flowers every week to Malaysia. Now, we cannot even take orders this month as we are not sure when the flight operations will resume. The income of farmers too will be affected because of this,” said N Jagatheesan, a major flower exporter in the State.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
