No protests, processions till Coronavirus abates, says HC

Govt can request marriage parties to consider postponement, reduce attendance

Published: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport wears a deserted look after many domestic flights been cancelled after the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There shall be no protests, processions or demonstrations till the threat of Coronavirus abates, a division bench of the Madras High Court has categorically said. If any such activity either goes on now or starts henceforth, the authorities shall take appropriate steps to stop it. 

The protests or assembly should not be restricted to any single issue or group of persons and it should be made applicable to all, the bench has said. The bench was passing interim orders on a batch of PIL petitions against the CAA protests and intervening petitions, on Friday.

The bench further said that the State government may issue appropriate advisories not to have any functions during the interregnum. So far as the marriages fixed already are concerned, the government may request the parties either to consider postponement or reduce the gathering, the bench added and posted the matter for further hearing on April 24.

Prevention better than cure: CJ
Quoting the adage that ‘prevention is better than cure’ Madras High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi has appealed to lawyers, litigant public and others to avoid crowding. In a letter on Friday, he said prevention is the diagnosis of the hour and the remedy is to avoid congestion and maintain distance.  He requested the lawyers and litigants to desist from visiting the court premises unnecessarily. 

Madras High Court CAA Coronavirus
Comments

