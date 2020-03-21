Once again, CM rejects Opposition plea to defer House session

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday too rejected strong requests by Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin and Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy to postpone the ongoing Assembly session considering Coronavirus threat. He said only because the Assembly was in session, MLAs and leaders could convey the issues faced by the people and they were being discussed.

“The people have elected us to serve them. There is no need to fear that we will contract the disease just because we gather here. The disease due to Coronavirus comes from those who arrive from foreign countries and not from people living here. Since the government is fully engaged in preventing the spread of this virus, there is no need to panic,” he reiterated.

Referring to the view of KR Ramasamy that the virus had played havoc in the United States and Italy, Palaniswami said, “In those countries, the virus spread because preventive measures were not taken. But, in Tamil Nadu the situation is entirely different. No one living in Tamil Nadu has contracted this virus till now.

”However, the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker P Dhanapal discussed the duration of the ongoing session. Sources said the Chief Minister, during the meeting, promised to ensure full protection to the Members, healthwise.