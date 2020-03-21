‘Order placed for over 15 lakh N-95 masks’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Health department told the Madras High Court on Friday that 3.31 lakh 3-layer masks and 56,300 N-95 masks are available to meet the present crisis arising out of COVID-19 attack.

This apart, another order was placed for procurement of 15 lakh 3-layer masks and 1.5 lakh N-95 masks and 40,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits by government, a status report submitted by government before a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy said.

The report was in response to a PIL petition from G Rajesh, an advocate, who alleged that pharmacies and surgical equipment stores are selling these items at exorbitant rates. He prayed for a directive to government to inspect shops and ensure that the items are sold at maximum retail price (MRP).

