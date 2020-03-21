PILs against felling trees: Rs 10k cost on petitioners

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed Rs 10,000 cost each on two persons who filed Public Interest Litigations against cutting down of 5,000 trees at Mayiladumparai in Theni district. A Bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, dismissed the PILs upon finding that the trees are being removed as they were encroaching upon government land and not as projected by the litigants. They also noted that the litigants have been delaying the proceedings relating to the removal of encroachment from the land, and therefore directed the litigants to pay a cost of Rs 10,000 each to the Chief Justice Relief Fund.

The litigants -- one Nagoor Anifa and Chinna Thangam -- had submitted that a government land in Mayiladumparai village, which extends to more than 64 acres, consists of more than 5,000 trees. The trees are there for more than eight decades and contributed in maintaining groundwater stability and ecology in the village, they claimed. Alleging that the district administration was trying to fell the trees as part of deforestation, the litigants had approached the court and sought direction against the same.