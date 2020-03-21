PM Modi’s speech constructive and meaningful: Arcot Prince

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Thursday. In a letter, which was released to the media, the Prince said, “Your address to the nation on Coronavirus alert and your constructive and meaningful advise to 130 crore fellow citizens, was practical and superb in every aspect. May you lead the destiny of the nation, as our beloved Hon’ble Prime Minister for many, many years to come.”
