Poultry farmers in soup as direct marketing fails to take off

NAMAKKAL: Unfounded fears over chicken and eggs causing coronavirus infection have been wreaking havoc on the sector for a month now. With the price of an egg falling from Rs 5 to just Rs 2, many poultry farmers in Namakkal are trying to salvage the industry by making door delivery, but in vain.

Namakkal Zone Egg Producers Association president K Mohan said, “People are scared to consume egg and chicken, thanks to the misinformation that went viral on social media. Poultry farmers have submitted petitions to the officials concerned and the State government about the situation. We are unable to send eggs to States like Kerala and Karnataka.

With schools shut down, egg supply to the institutions have also come to a halt. As a result, over 19 crore eggs are stranded in the zone. Though the National Egg Coordination Committee has suggested a price of Rs 1.95 for an egg, there are no buyers. That’s why we have started direct marketing for a week. A plate of 30 eggs is priced only at Rs 60.”

A salesboy told Express, “I knocked at the doors of over 100 persons from 6 am. By 2 pm, I could sell only 150 eggs at the rate of Rs 2 per egg. People are even bargaining for Rs 1 for an egg. Even if the situation returns to normal, I do not know whether we can raise the market like before.”

