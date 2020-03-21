STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poultry farmers in soup as direct marketing fails to take off

Unfounded fears over chicken and eggs causing coronavirus infection have been wreaking havoc on the sector for a month now.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Unfounded fears over chicken and eggs causing coronavirus infection have been wreaking havoc on the sector for a month now. With the price of an egg falling from Rs 5 to just Rs 2, many poultry farmers in Namakkal are trying to salvage the industry by making door delivery, but in vain. 

Namakkal Zone Egg Producers Association president K Mohan said, “People are scared to consume egg and chicken, thanks to the misinformation that went viral on social media. Poultry farmers have submitted petitions to the officials concerned and the State government about the situation. We are unable to send eggs to States like Kerala and Karnataka. 

With schools shut down, egg supply to the institutions have also come to a halt. As a result, over 19 crore eggs are stranded in the zone. Though the National Egg Coordination Committee has suggested a price of Rs 1.95 for an egg, there are no buyers. That’s why we have started direct marketing for a week. A plate of 30 eggs is priced only at Rs 60.”

A salesboy told Express, “I knocked at the doors of over 100 persons from 6 am. By 2 pm, I could sell only 150 eggs at the rate of Rs 2 per egg. People are even bargaining for Rs 1 for an egg. Even if the situation returns to normal, I do not know whether we can raise the market like before.” 

Rs 1.95 is the price suggested by National Egg Coordination Committee. Despite offering an egg at Rs 2 at the doorstep, customers hesitate to buy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
eggs Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp