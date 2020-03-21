STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide food, shelter to poor during Sunday’s curfew: HC

“...the government and the Corporation are directed to inform through media about the availability of night shelters for poor people.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation to provide food and shelter to poor people on Sunday (March 22) when the country will observe ‘Janata Curfew’. The bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on an unconnected habeas corpus writ petition, on Friday.  

“...the government and the Corporation are directed to inform through media about the availability of night shelters for poor people. It is also their duty to provide food for them during the curfew, when hotels and shops would not be opened.

If necessary, the government and the Corporation shall utilise the community halls, marriage halls and schools for this purpose on Sunday,” the judges said. Meanwhile, the city corporation has announced that all 51 shelters that it maintains would be open on Sunday, and food and essentials will be served to people.

TAGS
Janata Curfew Madras High Court
