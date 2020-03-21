Sans work, drivers worried about rent & loan

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Devaraj pulled his auto into the bus stand like any other day at 8 am on Friday. He started reading the paper and waited for a customer. The clock kept ticking but Devaraj did not get a customer till almost 2 pm. Till last week, he would get a customer in 15 to 20 minutes. For over a week, the wait has become longer. “Nobody is stepping out. We are not getting any fares, just sitting in the same place. If I work from 8 am to 8 or 9 pm, I earn about Rs 1,000 per day.

Now, I hardly get Rs 200-300. The past two days have been particularly bad,” said Kumar, an auto driver.

The situation is the same for private auto drivers and those on Ola and Uber platforms. They say they have to pay owners rent for the vehicles and other loans, no matter what the situation is. Where they used to get 20-30 rides a day, managing three or four has become an uphill task now. “I have to pay Rs 150 as rent every day to the auto owner, plus have to foot for fuel bill and loan payments. If I am getting only Rs 300 a day, what will I do, how will I feed my family?,” asks Gopinath.

The scene is the same for taxi drivers, too. As no one is travelling outside the city, they have been left without any income. “Corona has killed our business. I have not had a single customer since the past four days. Most drivers I know are suffering the same fate. I do not know how I am going to feed my kids,” said Seetharaman, a taxi driver.

Auto and taxi associations hope their owners and lenders would have some compassion and wait for loans to be repaid later. While some drivers say their families are scared about them driving during this time, others say they are not afraid. Most are washing their hands regularly. “See, if we have to get it (coronavirus), we will. We are living life without guarantee. I need whatever little income I am making now. We do not know any other way to survive,” said Kumar.