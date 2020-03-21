STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sans work, drivers worried about rent & loan

Devaraj pulled his auto into the bus stand like any other day at 8 am on Friday. He started reading the paper and waited for a customer.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Devaraj pulled his auto into the bus stand like any other day at 8 am on Friday. He started reading the paper and waited for a customer. The clock kept ticking but Devaraj did not get a customer till almost 2 pm. Till last week, he would get a customer in 15 to 20 minutes. For over a week, the wait has become longer. “Nobody is stepping out. We are not getting any fares, just sitting in the same place. If I work from 8 am to 8 or 9 pm, I earn about Rs 1,000 per day.

Now, I hardly get Rs 200-300. The past two days have been particularly bad,” said Kumar, an auto driver.

The situation is the same for private auto drivers and those on Ola and Uber platforms. They say they have to pay owners rent for the vehicles and other loans, no matter what the situation is. Where they used to get 20-30 rides a day, managing three or four has become an uphill task now.  “I have to pay Rs 150 as rent every day to the auto owner, plus have to foot for fuel bill and loan payments. If I am getting only Rs 300 a day, what will I do, how will I feed my family?,” asks Gopinath.

The scene is the same for taxi drivers, too. As no one is travelling outside the city, they have been left without any income. “Corona has killed our business. I have not had a single customer since the past four days. Most drivers I know are suffering the same fate. I do not know how I am going to feed my kids,” said Seetharaman, a taxi driver.

Auto and taxi associations hope their owners and lenders would have some compassion and wait for loans to be repaid later. While some drivers say their families are scared about them driving during this time, others say they are not afraid. Most are washing their hands regularly. “See, if we have to get it (coronavirus), we will. We are living life without guarantee. I need whatever little income I am making now.  We do not know any other way to survive,” said Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 taxi auto coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp