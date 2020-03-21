STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Select railway employees to get work from home option from March 23

Tiruchy railway division on Friday directed administrative officials to come up with a schedule for implementing a work from home (WFH) system for 50 per cent of employees.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division on Friday directed administrative officials to come up with a schedule for implementing a work from home (WFH) system for 50 per cent of employees.

Sources said the division is planning to implement this system from March 23 (Monday) to April 4. However, the direction specifically mentioned the system would not be applicable to officers and staff involved in operation and maintenance of fixed and moving assets.

Railways has also decided to allow the WHF option for non-essential staff suffering from diabetes, heart disease, cancer or those under immunosuppressive medication. Railways has also directed administrative officials to inform their controlling counterparts of incidents of sickness among employees to ensure proper medical protocol. For instance, a stationmaster who was undergoing training in the Railway Training Centre in Tiruchy had a fever and cough and was directed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for a medical checkup. Since Railways has isolation facilities, doctors decided to keep him there. “We decided to admit him to the isolation facility to ensure he is not infected with COVID-19. Once he is fully recovered, we would make the necessary travel arrangements and there is no need for panic,” a source said.

Apart from these measures, Railways has also started thermal screening of workers in Golden Rock railway workshop. Sources said all divisions have received the direction from Railway Board to ensure necessary measures to reduce footfall in offices. Thus, Tiruchy division has also directed branch officers to instruct field officers and supervisors to not depute any staff to the divisional office unless there is an absolute necessity.

